Windows 10 November 2019 Update was a minor update that offered mostly fixes and performance improvements. However, the update also introduced a couple of bugs in the File Explorer, leaving many users frustrated.

Users complained about the freezing of the Windows Explorer search bar. It also blocked users from right-clicking on the search bar of the File Explorer, thus preventing affected users from pasting anything in the File Explorer search bar.

Microsoft, however, developed a fix the bugs and shipped it to Windows insiders running 20H1 Build 19536. Those bugs are expected to be available for production devices as well, but it might not happen as quickly as you’d have liked.

Microsoft will start investigating the bugs only after holidays, which means it’ll take a few more days to roll out the fixes to production devices. Terming the File Explorer bugs as “not a pressing issue”, Microsoft’s Brandon LeBlanc tweeted,”Some of us are taking a holiday break which means tweeting about things that aren’t work related etc. We will look into this but since it’s not a pressing issue, we may not get traction until after the holidays. Thanks.”

It’s still not clear as to when these fixes will be issued to production devices, but an educated guess suggests that it could be available in late January.

