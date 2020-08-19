EA has revealed that the upcoming release of FIFA 21 will not support cross-play between any systems when it releases later this year.

Revealed through a tweet on the official FIFA Twitter account, EA revealed that while players will be able to carry their Ultimate Team progress from current-gen to next-gen, next-gen players will not be able to play the game with current-gen players.

“You won’t be able to play across console generations or cross-play in FIFA 21. However, you will be able to carry over your FUT [Ultimate Team] progression from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox 1 to Xbox Series X,” said EA on the FIFA Twitter account.

FIFA 21 will also not entirely benefit from the cross-generation licenses that Xbox is pushing through Smart Delivery. While players can get a free upgrade through the EA upgrade program, players will have to make the transition to next-gen by October 2021 or they won’t get the free upgrade.