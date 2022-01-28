February is almost upon us, so, as usual, Xbox has announced the free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers can look forward to claiming throughout the next month.

This February the quartet of games Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can claim offers 2400 Gamerscore with a reported value of $55.96 according to Xbox. While none of these games may be standout smash hits, they’ll definitely give you something to enjoy until March rolls around.

Here’s a little bit about each of the games available through Xbox Games with Gold this February:

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse – February 1st to February 28th

Playing as intrepid American George Stobbart and sassy French journalist Nico Collard, you find yourself on the trail of a stolen painting – and a murderous conspiracy. A conspiracy whose roots lie in mysteries older than the written word… Armed only with logic, integrity and a wry sense of humour – can George and Nico save mankind from disaster?

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield – February 16th to March 15th

Survive A futuristic Tokyo style Detroit in this 3D runner that tells the story of Wally who has uncovered the evidence that can change his city forever. Explore a game world with a dope-tastic soundtrack featuring the authentic sounds of Detroit Artist.

Hydrophobia – February 1st to February 15th

Hydrophobia is a jaw-dropping action-adventure set onboard a floating city, where terrorists take control and heroine Kate has to overcome her haunting childhood memories to fight back using all her skills and expertise as a systems engineer.

Band of Bugs – February 16th to February 28th

Play as your Avatar and fight against bugs, spiders, even up to seven of your friends in Spider Hunter mode. Band of Bugs is a fast-playing, accessible, tactics strategy game that puts YOU in the game!