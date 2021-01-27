Sony has revealed their killer lineup for the February 2021 PlayStation Plus games, offering some great titles for PS5 owners.

For the full rundown of February 2021 PlayStation Plus titles, check below.

Control Ultimate Edition

A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control…Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?

The Ultimate Edition included in the February 2021 PlayStation Plus lineup is available for both PS4 and PS5 players. This version features all DLC and next-gen enhancements.

Read our review of the original release right here.

Destruction AllStars

Dominate the glittering global phenomenon of Destruction AllStars – the spectacular prime-time sport for dangerous drivers!

Master the art of intense vehicle-based combat through timing, tactics and skills to cause colossal amounts of damage, destruction and devastation in vibrant arenas across the globe.

Pile-on the destruction from behind the wheel or leap into the arena with a breathtaking reel of parkour action by dodging attacks, taking over vehicles or using abilities to disrupt the onslaught of incoming vehicles.

Concrete Genie

Pick up your magic paintbrush and start painting the abandoned town of Denska back to life as Ash, the imaginative teenager at the centre of this touching action-adventure, exclusive to PS4.

Surrounded by pollution and pursued by bullies, only you can restore this once bright and bustling seaside town, by harnessing the power of Living Paint to cleanse its streets and alleyways.