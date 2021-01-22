February 2021 Games with Gold has 5 titles including Gears 5

Xbox Live Gold subscribers are in for a treat with the February 2021 Games with Gold.

Announced by Microsoft, the February 2021 Games with Gold lineup boosts the typical four game offering into a staggering five titles. Check them out below.

Gears 5

Experience the celebrated campaign and multiplayer, now fully optimized for Xbox Series X|S. With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera… herself.

We thought Gears 5 was a fantastic entry in the long running series. Read our review here.

Resident Evil

It’s the game that defined the genre. In this remastered version, join the special forces team, S.T.A.R.S., and investigate a mysterious mansion on the outskirts of Raccoon City. Stay alert because supplies are scarce, and the living dead are all around.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Discover secrets, dangers, and an array of unique characters in the world of Salt. In this metroidvania-style platformer, a heroine arises out of the aether of fear to help a world on the brink of collapse. Featuring stunning handcrafted pixel art and original soundtrack compositions that bring a visual and auditory wonderland to life.

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb

It’s time to put on your fedora and help Indy recover one of the most powerful artifacts known to man. In epic, globe-spanning fashion, take on Nazis and the Asian underworld to track down the mysterious Heart of the Dragon before it falls into hostile hands.

Before the announcement of the February 2021 Games with Gold, Bethesda Softworks revealed that they’re currently creating a new Indiana Jones game. Get in on the hype!

Lost Planet 2

After 10 years removed from the original title, return to the troubled planet torn apart from the ongoing battle for thermal energy. Play four player co-op and customize your character with an arsenal of weapons and vehicles to pilot.