The February 2020 Games with Gold have been announced, and this month’s selection has brought with it a few surprises.

From licensed titles to sports games, this upcoming line-up of free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games is an intriguing selection for gamers.

On February 1st, two titles will be available to download on Xbox consoles:

TT Isle of Man

For bikers, there are two types of speed races: the Isle of Man TT and the rest. No race is more difficult. Take up the challenge of the legendary Snaefell Mountain course: all 37.73 miles faithfully reproduced with the champions and their bikes.

Fable Heroes

Fable Heroes is a fresh spin on the beloved Fable franchise in which up to four players play both cooperatively and competitively in this hack-and-slash adventure.

On February 16th, two more titles will become available:

Call of Cthulhu

1924. Private Investigator Pierce is sent to look into the tragic death of the Hawkins family. Plunge into a world of creeping madness and cosmic horror. Cryptic clues, shadowy figures, and pure terror bar your way as you fight to retain your sanity and solve an otherworldly mystery.

If you want to read more about Call of Cthulhu, check out our review here.

Star Wars Battlefront

Fight as a soldier on the front lines where every weapon and vehicle you see is yours. Take the Empire head on or crush the Rebellion – by yourself or with an army behind you!

What do you think of the February 2020 Games with Gold? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.