Latest Feature Drop for Google Pixel devices bring improved Night Sight and more

Pixel’s car crash detection has already helped people in serious car accidents, and now it’s expanding to more areas. Pixel users in Spain, Ireland and Singapore will now have car crash detection capabilities in the Personal Safety app. The feature can help detect if you’ve been in a severe accident and will check in to see if you’re OK. If there’s no response, your Pixel can automatically call emergency responders and share your location and other relevant details. Car crash detection is already available in the U.K., Australia and the U.S. This feature is dependent upon network connectivity and other factors and may not be reliable for emergency communications or available in all areas.

Pixel can also help you stay alert while walking. With the new Heads Up feature inside Digital Wellbeing settings, your Pixel can detect when you’re walking and periodically remind you to look up from your screen.

Your Pixel keeps getting smarter

When your phone is ringing but isn’t within reach, you can answer or reject a call with Google Assistant. Say “Hey Google, answer call” or “Hey Google, reject call.”

Cutting and pasting important information also just got easier thanks to an even smarter Gboard. When you copy text that includes a phone number, email address or URL, you’ll see those key snippets of text suggested in the clipboard. You can easily drop them into places like Messages to share contact information quickly, or Maps to get started on your road trip faster.