The Surface Go 2 will come with Intel m3-8100Y CPU @ 1.10GHz and Intel(R) Pentium(R) CPU 4425Y @ 1.70GHz along with 8 GB of RAM and Intel UHD 615. The m3 variant will feature a 256 GB SSD while the Pentium 4425Y variant will feature 128 GB SSD.

The Surface Go 2 will start at $399 and will go up to $650 for the top model with LTE.

See the certification on the FCC’s website here.

Via: Thewincentral