Microsoft is expecting to launch a new Surface Go 2 tablet at the end of this month. We have already seen several listings for the device and also some leaked specs. Now the FCC has just published a listing for the tablet.
Microsoft is expected to announce the successor to the popular Surface Go soon.
The Surface Go 2 will come with Intel m3-8100Y CPU @ 1.10GHz and Intel(R) Pentium(R) CPU 4425Y @ 1.70GHz along with 8 GB of RAM and Intel UHD 615. The m3 variant will feature a 256 GB SSD while the Pentium 4425Y variant will feature 128 GB SSD.
Microsoft Surface Go 2
There are now two options:
Intel(R) Core(TM) m3-8100Y CPU @ 1.10GHz
2C/4T 1.6GHz base 3.4GHz boost
Intel UHD 615
8GB RAM
256GB SSD
Intel(R) Pentium(R) CPU 4425Y @ 1.70GHz
2C/4T 1.7GHz base no boost
Intel UHD 615
8GB RAM
128GB SSD https://t.co/VAyCJgMItw pic.twitter.com/GJmjp9bDwI
— _rogame (@_rogame) March 20, 2020
The Surface Go 2 will start at $399 and will go up to $650 for the top model with LTE.
See the certification on the FCC’s website here.
Via: Thewincentral