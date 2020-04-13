Microsoft is expecting to launch a new Surface Go 2 tablet at the end of this month.  We have already seen several listings for the device and also some leaked specs.  Now the FCC has just published a listing for the tablet.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 certified for sale in US by FCC 1

Microsoft is expected to announce the successor to the popular Surface Go soon. While the company has made no promises, previous leaks have confirmed that a successor to Surface Go is currently in the works.

The Surface Go 2 will come with Intel m3-8100Y CPU @ 1.10GHz and Intel(R) Pentium(R) CPU 4425Y @ 1.70GHz along with 8 GB of RAM and Intel UHD 615. The m3 variant will feature a 256 GB SSD while the Pentium 4425Y variant will feature 128 GB SSD.

The Surface Go 2 will start at $399 and will go up to $650 for the top model with LTE.

See the certification on the FCC’s website here.

Via: Thewincentral

