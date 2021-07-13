We’re less than a month away from the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 3, and while pretty much all the key details of the foldable smartphone have been leaked already, we’ll continue to get new information related to the Z Fold 3 in the run-up to the launch. However, we have nothing new to share today, instead, what we have today kind of confirms one of our previous claims about the Z Fold 3.

The S Pen Pro, which was unveiled during the launch of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, has recently been spotted on FCC. Carrying a model number EJ-P5450, the S Pen Pro has support for Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, the Galaxy Note 20 duo, the Galaxy Tab S7 series, the Galaxy Tab S6, and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, according to the FCC document.

The FCC document not only hints that the S Pen Pro launch could happen soon but also confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have support for S Pen Pro. Moreover, the FCC listing also reveals that the S Pen Pro will have a battery capacity of 100 mA and can be charged via USB-C. And that’s pretty much all that the FCC listing has revealed about the digital pen.

Meanwhile, Samsung will hold an event on August 11 to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3. We’re also expecting the company to launch the S Pen Pro alongside the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

via SamMobile