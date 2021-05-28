We have been expecting an update to popular the Samsung Galaxy Buds for a while now and today the FCC has given us our first real look at the design.

The pictures confirm that the Buds 2 are virtually identical to the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

The pictures do however confirm that the case is now the same as that for the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live, which is unfortunate as some feel that case is a bit too flimsy and cheap-feeling.

The picture of the case also confirms the earbuds will have a 120 mAh battery while the case will offer a 500 mAh charge. This is a significant boost from the 476 mAh in the Buds Pro case, which is handy as reports suggest the Galaxy Buds 2 will offer Active Noise Cancellation, unlike the original Galaxy Buds.

The date of the release of the pictures suggests it will not be long before the Buds 2 are also released to the market, with some suggesting that they will be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

via AllaboutSamsung