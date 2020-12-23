We are 3 weeks away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21, and now even the FCC has joined in the leaking game.

AndroidAuthority reports that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has passed through the FCC, and that the company has quietly confirmed the device will be usable with the S-Pen.

The note says:

“The EUT [device being tested – ed] can also used with a stylus device (S-Pen). The EUT operates with the S-Pen in two different inductive coupling modes of S-Pen motion detection (Hover and Click)…”

The entry also confirms support for UWB, WIFI 6E and reverse wireless charging at a good 9W power level.

Only the S21 Ultra will be supporting the S-Pen, and it will not have a stylus slot. Instead, Samsung will be selling a case with its own external slot for the pen.

Unfortunately, the pen will not be bundled but will be sold as an optional extra.

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 888 5G Snapdragon 888 5G Snapdragon 888 5G Storage 256GB 256GB 256GB, 512GB option Screen size 6.2-inch 6.7-inch 6.8-inch Camera 64-megapixel triple camera modules 64-megapixel triple camera modules 108-megapixel S-Pen no no Yes Colour violet, gray, white, and pink violet, silver and black silver and black Launch Date 14/2/2021 14/2/2021 14/2/2021

The handset will be available in “Phantom Silver” and black. The device is being launched on the 14th January at an Unpacked event and will hit shelves on the 29th January 2021.