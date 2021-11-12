Ubisoft has announced that Dan Hay, senior producer of the Far Cry series, has left the company to pursue “a new chapter in his professional life.”

Having worked at Ubisoft for over a decade, Hay helped to create and define the Far Cry series, working on mainline Far Cry games 3, 4, and 5, as well as the spin-off titles Blood Dragon, Primal, and New Dawn.

Before his departure, Hay was helping to create the next entry into the franchise, which will reportedly launch as a live-service game, according to VentureBeat. It’s currently unclear just what this new Far Cry game would be about, or how live-service elements would be implemented.

With Ubisoft also working on Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is also set to be a live service title, we’re starting to see a trend following the monumental success of live-service games such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Ubisoft’s own The Division 2.

In a statement given to VentureBeat, Ubisoft announced that Sandra Warren will be taking over the lead of the series alongside a “highly capable team of producers and directors,” so the future of the series is set to be in good hands, even if it does undergo some changes under the new management.