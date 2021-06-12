Ubisoft unveiled another look at Far Cry 6’s iconic villain during E3 2021, but that wasn’t all, as, throughout the Season Pass, you’ll also get to see the villains side of the story.

Bringing you back to Far Cry 3, 4, and 5 but this time as the iconic villains, Far Cry 6’s season pass offers a different take on Far Cry’s tried and tested gameplay.

There’s no telling what you’ll have to do in these villainous experiences as usually before the protagonist comes around to mess everything up it’s all going swimmingly. Hopefully, the perspective they provide won’t mess up the appeal of Far Cry’s villains with too much backstory, but for that, we’ll have to wait and see.

Eager to define himself as another iconic villain, Far Cry 6’s Antón Castillo showed off his evil side before the extra villainous news, with a trailer that had him gunning down a boatful of escaping citizens after a lovely heartfelt story.

There’s no release date yet for any of this season pass content, but it’ll naturally come after Far Cry 6’s October 7th release date where it will be available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.