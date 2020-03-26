The bad news is that the upcoming free Wastelanders update for Fallout 76 has been delayed, but the good news is that the release date has only been moved back by a week.

This isn’t the first time Wastelanders has been delayed, but it’s definitely the shortest wait. The update was first delayed last October, with Bethesda moving the launch date to Q1 2020.

The reason for the delay is due to Bethesda moving its staff to remote work in order to keep them safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

“This has obviously changed the way we work, but rest assured that critical services for all our live games are fully operating,” Bethesda wrote on Twitter.

“However, this has affected our ability to do the final testing we need for Wastelanders and we must move the release date a week, from April 7th to April 14th. We’ve done everything we can to minimise the delay and can’t wait for everyone to play.”

Bethesda also thanked those who had tested out Wastelanders on Fallout 76’s Private Test Servers and thanked the “incredible community” for sticking with the company “through ups and downs.”

“It means the world to us, especially in times like this. Stay safe, and thanks again.” Bethesda signed off.

Wastelanders is a completely free update for all Fallout 76 players and will now land on Windows PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on April 14th, 2020.

The update aims to give the game a more Fallout 3-esque feel, with a similar dialogue system that fluctuates based on your character and how S.P.E.C.I.A.L they are rather than providing you with generic speech options.

Appalachia will also receive thousands of human NPCs, new weapons, new armour, new enemies, new mutants to face off against, new factions and sub-factions including a cult, a new main quest, new choices, actual in-game consequences, new gear, and plenty more.