Microsoft has revealed a bunch of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, including Fallout 76! Oh boy!

Outside of Fallout 76, there’s still a few other goodies to sink your teeth into. Check them out below:

Fallout 76 (Game Pass Console and PC)

In Fallout 76: Wastelanders, people are now coming back to West Virginia. Two vying factions are struggling to gain the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed. The Settlers have come to find a new home, and the Raiders have come to exploit them. Embark on a new quest for the Overseer, forge alliances with competing factions, and uncover the truth of what’s hidden in the mountains.

Soul Calibur 6 (Game Pass console only)

Bring more than your fists to the fight! SOULCALIBUR VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head fighting series. The heroic 3D battles transpire in a beautiful and fluid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. Featuring all-new battle mechanics and characters, SOULCALIBUR VI marks a new era of the historic franchise. Welcome back to the stage of history!

Crosscode (Game Pass Console only)

CrossCode is all about how it plays! Take the best out of two popular genres, find a good balance between them and make a great game. That’s what CrossCode does. You get the puzzles of Zelda-esque dungeons and are rewarded with the great variety of equipment you know and love from RPGs.

Out of the Park Baseball 21 (Game Pass PC only)