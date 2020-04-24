Bethesda will be adding cute companions to their apocalyptic MMO in the form of Fallout 76 pets.

The recent release of Fallout 76’s colossal Wastelanders update may have only just graced the game’s devoted playerbase, but Bethesda isn’t done with the apocalyptic MMO yet.

After 2014’s Fallout 4 allowed players to wander the wasteland alongside Man’s Best Friend, Dogmeat, Fallout 76 players are desperate to see the addition of similar pets to join them in the (mis)adventures.

In a recent Reddit AMA, Fallout 76 project lead Jeff Gardiner revealed that a Fallout 76 pets mechanic is currently being looked at for implementation.

“Now that we have our companions system in the game, we are looking to add pets as well,” Gardner said. One fan quickly responded that they would like a pet rock; I would also like one.

While the launch period of Fallout 76 was a steamy, broken pile of “ugh”, fans are currently quite happy with the introduction of the new Wastelanders update. While the game is far from perfect, the recently updated game is currently sitting at a Mostly Positive rating on Steam.

A lot of players are still upset at the game’s strict economy and inventory limits but, for the part, Fallout 76 is moving in the right direction.