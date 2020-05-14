You can get a free taste of everything Appalachia has to offer this weekend as PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 players can try out Fallout 76 for free between May 14th and 18th.

If you’re having doubts about playing Fallout 76, just know that Bethesda’s infamous MMO has come a long way since launch. While it still isn’t perfect, the game’s recent additions such as the free Wastelanders update have made it a game that’s worth dabbling with for four free days.

For those playing on Xbox One or PlayStation 4, just be aware that you’ll need either an Xbox Live Gold membership, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, or a PlayStation Plus membership to play on the corresponding console.

The standard edition of Fallout 76 will be on sale during and after the free weekend on Bethesda.net, Steam, the Xbox Store, and the PlayStation Store for those who decide they want to continue their post-apocalyptic online journey. Progress from the free weekend will also carry over to the paid version of the game.

For more information about the free weekend, you can check out the official Fallout 76 website by following the link here. Happy gaming!