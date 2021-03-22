Like any good ghoul, Fallout 76 isn’t dying any time soon, with a whole Roadmap for 2021 just being released.

The roadmap announced in a Fallout 76: Inside the Vault post, details the future of the game throughout the coming four seasons, including the spring update available on the PTS right now.

This update brings in S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts, additional C.A.M.P. slots and an all-new Daily Ops expansion for you to sink your teeth into.

In the summer update, we’re set to see the Brotherhood of Steel, Steel Reign storyline conclude, with new quests, NPC’s locations and rewards. “Whose side will you take? Your choices will change the Wasteland.” the Inside the Vault post promises.

The fall-out winds are bringing in private worlds, with future Inside the Vault articles set to reveal more details about this dramatic change.

Towards the tail end of the year, Fallout 76 is set to be getting gear to make your wasteland legends even more legendary, with four-star legendary weapons and armour, which sounds good! There will also be C.A.M.P Pets you can show it all off to.

There will also be a new public event to round out the year, “Invaders from Beyond” that will supposedly “unite everyone across the server to complete challenges, face off against all-new foes and earn some stellar new rewards.”

There’s even an AMA on r/fo76 tomorrow so you can ask any remaining burning questions about the roadmap there.