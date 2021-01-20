Update: Fall Guys is not coming to Xbox Game Pass.



Following the original posting of this story, publisher Devolver Digital has shot down the possibility of the game coming to the subscription service.

“That’s incorrect,” the Fall Guys publisher said.

That’s incorrect. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) January 20, 2021

This isn’t the first time Xbox Game Pass has seen a blunder like this. In fact, Xbox boss Phil Spencer once said that Remedy Entertainment’s Control would be coming to the service when it wasn’t.

2020’s massive multiplayer hit Fall Guys is coming to Xbox and it’s launching in Xbox Game Pass.

While Mediatonic’s beloved battle royale title launched exclusively on PlayStation 4 last year, Xbox players have been eagerly awaiting a port of Fall Guys to release on their system.

In response to a post on the Xbox Game Pass post on Instagram, one fan stated that they want to see the battle royale game on Microsoft’s video game subscription service.

The official Game Pass account responded to that response with their own response: “It’s coming”. There was also an eyes emoji. Check out the image below. Thanks, Reddit.

For more Xbox Game Pass news, check out the newest batch of games coming to the service this month.