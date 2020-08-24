Fall Guys Mobile will be taking the insanely popular battle royale party game to portable devices in the near future.

Currently exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PC, thanks ZHugeGX, Fall Guys will see a full mobile retooling by Chinese developer Bilibili. While there are currently a swathe of fake Fall Guys Mobile listings on Android and iOS, this will be the game’s only official mobile port.

There’s no news on whether Bilibili will be bringing Fall Guys’ mobile port over to the West following its Chinese debut, but the title is likely to find its way westward considering its skyrocketing popularity.

Other Chinese exclusive mobile ports – such as PUBG Mobile – have found massive success worldwide. Fall Guys Mobile will likely follow a similar trend. Check out the trailer for the upcoming mobile version of the game below.