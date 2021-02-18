The cutesy battle royale game Fall Guys is rolling onto Xbox consoles this Summer.

Following the announcement of the Nintendo Switch port of Fall Guys for the Nintendo Switch, developer Mediatonic has revealed that the title will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.

It was previously announced that the game would be coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service a couple of months ago, an announcement that turned out to be false.

Of course, there is still a chance that Xbox will pick up the game as an Xbox Game Pass addition, especially considering Xbox’s strong relationship with publisher Devolver Digital.