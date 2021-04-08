Facebook has been working to integrate their services, and it seems they have succeeded to a degree, as all their messaging platforms have gone down simultaneously.

If you visit facebook.com you now see the very basic error message below:

Reportedly the crash is so bad even facebook’s internal websites are inaccessible.

Facebook’s internal website is also down again :S https://t.co/0ZZFhth1Kl pic.twitter.com/WAAHkKPXQb — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 8, 2021

It is unusual to see the web behemoth going down, but this is the second such rare event in the past few weeks, suggesting something is going wrong with the company’s procedures at present.

We will update this post as more information arrives.

Update: The outage appears to have been brief, and both Facebook and the Instagram website appears to be loading, if a bit slowly, again.