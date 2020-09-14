Facebook’s Watch Together will allow you to enjoy videos with your friends and family

Facebook today announced a new feature called ‘Watch Together’ which will allow you to enjoy Facebook Watch videos with your friends and family and also see their reactions in real time over Messenger video calls and Messenger Rooms.

Here’s how this feature works:

Just start a Messenger video call or create a Messenger Room then swipe up to access the menu and select Watch Together.

From there you can select a video suggested for you or choose from a category such as ‘TV & Movies,’ ‘Watched’ ‘or ‘Uploaded.’

To start working out with Melissa and your friends, search for Melissa Alcantara in the Search bar of the Watch Together feature.

You can watch videos with up to eight people on a Messenger video call and up to 50 people in Rooms.

This new feature is free and is rolling out globally this week in Messenger and Messenger Rooms on mobile for iOS and Android.

Source: Facebook