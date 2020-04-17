The Coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm and countries have been scrambling to control the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, the virus isn’t the only thing that’s spreading as social media platforms have seen a surge in content surrounding the pandemic. While the content is mostly harmless, people are seeing the pandemic as an opportunity to spread misinformation and push their agenda. In January, Facebook along with Twitter and Google vowed to contain the spread of misinformation around the pandemic. Following this, Facebook also banned ads that promised to cure coronavirus and now the company is taking another step to curb the spread of misinformation.

Earlier today, the company announced that it will be informing people who have interacted with fake coronavirus news on the platform. This means if you have liked, commented or share fake news or a false story surrounding the pandemic, then Facebook will now show you messages in your feed about COVID-19 myths that have been debunked by the WHO.

We want to connect people who may have interacted with harmful misinformation about the virus with the truth from authoritative sources in case they see or hear these claims again off of Facebook. People will start seeing these messages in the coming weeks. – Facebook

Apart from that, Facebook will also be adding a new “Get the Facts” section to its COVID-19 information center. The section will include fact-checked articles from Facebook’s partners that debunk misinformation about the coronavirus. The new section is available for Facebook users in the US and will be added to Facebook News in the US as well.