Facebook now allows you to transfer posts and notes to Google Docs, Blogger and WordPress.com

Facebook already allows its users to transfer their photos and videos to Backblaze, Dropbox, Google Photos and Koofr. Today, Facebook announced that it will allow its users to transfer their posts and notes to Google Docs, Blogger and WordPress.com. To start the transfer, Facebook will ask users to re-enter their password before the transfer starts and encrypt their data as it moves between services.

Here’s how you can access this feature:

You can access this tool in your Facebook settings under “Your Facebook Information” and clicking “Transfer Your Information.”

Follow the prompts, which take you through a series of steps to help securely transfer the data you choose to one of the available services.

“We plan to continue expanding our data types and partners in the future. However, the ecosystem we are building to support data portability will not come to fruition without regulation that clarifies which data should be made portable and who is responsible for protecting data once it has been transferred,” Steve Satterfield, Director of Privacy and Public Policy.

Source: Facebook