We all know the interesting story of how Facebook started. It was initially meant for students at Harvard in 2003 and designed to judge them based on their physical appearance. Fast forward, Facebook now functions as a platform for building networks with other professionals and now caters to different marketing companies. However, there is a problem the social media platform is facing today: declining numbers of youth users. Enter Facebook Campus, a section for college students. Unfortunately, the outcome came out with disappointing results, leading to Facebook’s decision to terminate Campus.

“We’ve decided to end our pilot of Facebook Campus,” Facebook spokesperson Leah Luchetti wrote to The Verge. “We learned a lot about the best ways to support college students, and one of the most effective tools to help bring them together is Facebook Groups. We’ve notified students in the test schools that Campus will no longer be available, and have suggested relevant college Facebook groups for them to join.”

Facebook created the “Campus” in an effort to bring back the former spirit of the app as a connecting bond between college students. Working like Facebook, it lets users find other college students and connect with them. It also offers access to a special news feed, groups, chat rooms, and events, particularly about college life.

Facebook introduced Campus by piloting it to 30 US schools, followed by the addition of 60 more colleges and universities. The plan was to expand the numbers in February, but according to leaked 2021 internal memos, the number of younger users has kept dwindling by 13 percent since 2019. The reason, of course, is apparent as stated in Luchetti’s statemen: Facebook groups.

The deletion of the said section would be applied to all created profiles, groups, posts, events, and other Campus content. The announcement was made through an in-app message, wherein users were also informed that they would be allowed to download their Campus data before March 10.