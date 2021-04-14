Facebook launched its first dating app, which is called Facebook Dating, back in 2019, though it’s available only in a few countries at this point in time. And while Facebook Dating hasn’t seen the success that the company would’ve liked, the company isn’t giving up on the idea of finding people dates. In fact, it seems to be doubling down its efforts in this domain as the company is testing a new video speed-dating app called Sparked.

Developed by its NPE Team, Sparked, as the company describes, is “video dating with kind people” and is also free to use. It’ll require users to have a Facebook profile, though. The app will speed-date over videos which will last four minutes and if both the users have enjoyed the four minutes then the app can also arrange another video date which will last 10 minutes. If everything goes well for both of them on the second date, then users can share contact details and can choose to stay in touch through social media.

Unlike rival platforms such as Tinder, Sparked won’t include public profiles, DMs, or swiping. This is not the only thing that is unique about Sparked. Facebook says that people need to be kind enough on this platform, which also explains the app description.

However, it’s not clear whether Sparked will be available for the public. In an e-mail statement to The Verge, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the existence of the app and also said that it’s an “early experiment.” The e-mail statement also confirmed that the app is in the best testing phase.

Unfortunately, the company didn’t give us any information as to when the app will be made available for the public. Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated about all the latest development on Facebook’s Sparked dating app.