Today Facebook launched Facebook Shops, allowing businesses to set up a single online store for customers to access on both Facebook and Instagram.

Businesses can create a Facebook shop for free and can choose the products they want to feature from their catalogue and then customize the look and feel of their shop with a cover image and accent colours that showcase their brand. Any seller, no matter their size or budget, can bring their business online and connect with customers wherever and whenever it’s convenient for them.

People can find Facebook Shops on a business’ Facebook Page or Instagram profile, or discover them through stories or ads. From there, you can browse the full collection, save products you’re interested in and place an order — either on the business’ website or without leaving the app if the business has enabled checkout in the US.

In Facebook Shops you’ll be able to message a business through WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct to ask questions, get support, track deliveries and more. In the future, you’ll be able to view a business’ shop and make purchases right within a chat in WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct.

Facebook is starting to roll out Facebook Shops today, and it will be more widely available in the coming months.

Instagram Shop

This summer, starting in the US, Facebook is introducing Instagram Shop, a new way to discover and buy products in Instagram Explore. You can get inspired by collections from @shop, browse selections from your favourite brands and creators, filter by categories like beauty and home, and purchase the looks you love all in one place. And later this year, Facebook is adding a new shop tab in the navigation bar, so you can get to Instagram Shop in just one tap.

Live Shopping Features

Soon, sellers, brands and creators will be able to tag products from their Facebook Shop or catalogue before going live and those products will be shown at the bottom of the video so people can easily tap to learn more and purchase.

Connecting Loyalty Programs to Your Facebook Account

Facebook is also testing ways to make it easier to earn rewards with businesses by enabling you to connect your loyalty programs, like the points program at your local cafe, to your Facebook account. You’ll be able to easily see and keep track of your points and rewards. Facebook is exploring ways to help small businesses create, manage and surface a loyalty program on Facebook Shops.

Working With Partners

Facebook is also working more closely with partners like Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, ChannelAdvisor, CedCommerce, Cafe24, Tienda Nube and Feedonomics to give small businesses the support they need. These organizations offer powerful tools that can help small businesses build and grow their Facebook Shops and use Facebook’s other commerce tools.

Facebook is positioning Facebook Shop an alternate route of distribution for pandemic-stricken businesses.

Read more about it at Facebook here.