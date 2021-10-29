Meta (previously Facebook) appears obsessed with putting cameras in as many places as they can, and after launching spectacles with dual cameras, the latest place appears to be a newly leaked smartwatch leaked by Bloomberg.

The leaked image shows a smartwatch, with a notched screen and camera. There is reportedly also a version code-named “Milan” with a detachable camera which had leaked earlier in the year. The front-facing camera (which has a 1080P resolution) can be used to make video calls over LTE and besides that feature, the watch will feature health, fitness and messaging features.

Bloomberg did not speculate on a release date – earlier rumours have suggested Meta will release a smartwatch in Summer 2022.

via the verge