Facebook SDK issue is crashing Spotify, Pinterest, Tinder and several other popular apps

Spotify, Pinterest, Tinder and several other popular mobile apps are crashing at startup because of an issue with Facebook SDK. Facebook has acknowledged the issue and it is working on a fix to resolve the issue ASAP. Since it is a server side issue, once Facebook fixes the issue, these apps will start working as before. I think Facebook should provide a better way for app developers to integrate their SDK to avoid similar issues in the future.

If you want to access these apps immediately, try downloading the Lockdown app from App Store. Lockdown is a VPN app that blocks 3rd party trackers like Facebook SDK.