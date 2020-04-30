Facebook now allows users to transfer their photos directly to Google Photos

Back in 2018, Facebook along with Microsoft and Google announced the Data Transfer Project (DTP). The aim of this new project is to build a framework with open-source code that can connect any two online service providers, enabling a seamless, direct, user initiated portability of data between the two platforms. Late last year, Facebook started allowing users in some countries to export their media to Google Photos. From today, Facebook users in the US and Canada can transfer their Facebook photos and videos directly to other services, starting with Google Photos. This tool is already available in Latin America, United Kingdom, South East Asia and Africa.
We’ve learned from our conversations with policymakers, regulators, academics, advocates and others that real-world use cases and tools will help drive policy discussions forward. That’s why we’re developing new products that take into account the feedback we’ve received and will help drive data portability policies forward by giving people and experts a tool to assess.
Source: Facebook