Facebook one step closer to practical all-day AR glasses after partnering with microLED company

by Surur

 

Facebook has the long-term goal of offering practical Augmented Reality glasses which can be worn the whole day and which do not make you look like a cyborg.

Today they have come one step closer to that goal by partnering with UK company Plessey, an award-winning provider of full-field emissive microLED displays.

Plessey’s technology combines very high-density RGB pixel arrays with high-performance CMOS backplanes to produce very high-brightness, low-power and high-frame-rate image sources for head-mounted displays (HMDs), and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) systems.

Under a new commercial agreement between Plessey and Facebook, their LED manufacturing operations will be dedicated to helping Facebook prototype and develop new technologies for potential use in the AR/VR space.

Plessey operates leading-edge 150mm wafer processing facilities to undertake design, test and assembly of LED products and a comprehensive suite of photonic characterization and applications laboratories.

Plessey notes that Facebook has a headstart in the AR game with their successful Oculus VR range and seems best positioned to make consumer-ready AR glasses a reality.

As noted earlier, no immediate products are expected from the partnership, but Facebook appears to be pulling together a number of components for an eventual device, including a partnership with glasses maker Luxottica on frames, and it is certainly a more practical approach than Google’s AR contact lenses.

See a demo of Plessey’s technology below:

Via Venturebeat.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments