The Oculus Quest is currently sold out in multiple countries due to high demand and Facebook says its expecting the coronavirus outbreak to have an impact on future production of the headset.

A spokesperson for Facebook issued the following statement on the matter (via UploadVR):

“Oculus Quest has been selling out in some regions due to high demand. That said, like other companies we’re expecting some additional impact to our hardware production due to the Coronavirus. We’re taking precautions to ensure the safety of our employees, manufacturing partners and customers, and are monitoring the situation closely. We are working to restore availability as soon as possible.”

If you’re waiting to pick up a Quest for yourself but it’s currently unavailable in your region, just be patient for now. We’ll update when production returns to normal.

The Oculus Quest isn’t the only product having troubles due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Nintendo Switch port of The Outer Worlds has been pushed back indefinitely due to coronavirus affecting the offices of the Virtuos team working on the port.

The Outer Worlds’ publisher Private Division has confirmed that the team are okay, but their office is closed due to the potential risks from the outbreak.

Nintendo has also issued an apology for “inevitable” production and shipment delays of Nintendo Switch consoles and accessories, along with copies of top-selling Switch game Ring-Fit Adventure, as the coronavirus outbreak has also had an effect on hardware production. The delays are only affecting products produced in China and sold in Japan.

Plague Inc. developer Ndemic Creations has also issued a statement politely reminding fans that the game isn’t a “scientific model” and doesn’t represent how coronavirus will spread. Ndemic Creations say that while Plague Inc. is designed to be “realistic and informative,” it’s also designed to not sensationalise “serious real-world issues” and that the coronavirus is a “very real situation.”