Facebook NPE team launches Venue, a new companion mobile app for live events

Facebook NPE team today launched a new app called Venue for iOS and Android devices. Venue is a companion app for live events. It tries to bring fans and expert commentators together to experience live events in a new interactive way. Venue will allow fans to easily access the pivotal moments of their favorite events. NASCAR is Venue’s first sports partner.

Here’s how Venue app works:

Expert commentators — well-known personalities, such as journalists, current or former athletes, or aspiring “fan-analysts” — host a venue for each race.

During the race, they’ll provide commentary, pose interactive questions and polls, and open up short chats, all around the specific moments in the race.

Each venue will offer a unique take on the race and fans can easily join multiple to get different takes on the race.

Venue does this by allowing commentators to create “Moments” — short-lived digital opportunities for fans to connect — whenever they think something memorable or interesting is happening on the track.

Fans are notified whenever a new Moment is created so that they can hop in and out of Venue if they want to. With Venue, fans can stop scrolling or searching to find the exact moment everyone is reacting to.

Check out the demo video below.

You can download Venue app from iOS and Android app stores.

Source: Facebook