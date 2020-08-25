Facebook News launching in five new countries in the coming months

Back in October 2019, Facebook officially announced the Facebook News, a dedicated place for news on Facebook. Facebook News gives users more control over the stories they see, and it offers most relevant national stories of the day in a single location. Today, Facebook announced that it will expand the availability of Facebook to multiple countries within the next six months to a year. Facebook is planning to launch it in the UK, Germany, France, India and Brazil.
Facebook News features:
- Today’s Stories chosen by a team of journalists to catch you up on the news throughout the day
- Personalization based on the news you read, share and follow, so you can find new interests and topics and Facebook News is fresh and interesting every time you open it
- Topic sections to dive deeper into business, entertainment, health, science & tech, and sports
- Your Subscriptions, a section for people who have linked their paid news subscriptions to their Facebook account
- Controls to hide articles, topics and publishers you don’t want to see
Source: Facebook
