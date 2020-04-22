Facebook expands Messenger Kids app to 70 new countries

Back in 2017, Facebook announced first announced the Messenger Kids app. Over the past few years, based on the feedback from parents around the world, Facebook has delivered several updates to improve the Messenger Kids experience. Today, Facebook announced that Messenger Kids is now available in more than 70 new countries around the world.

Facebook today also announced new features for Messenger Kids app, read about them below:

Previously, it was up to parents to invite and approve every contact for their child. Now with Supervised Friending, parents can choose to allow their kids to also accept, reject, add or remove contacts, while maintaining the ability to override any new contact approvals from the Parent Dashboard. Supervised Friending will start rolling out today in the US and will gradually roll out to the rest of the world. Connecting Kids through Apps : This new feature gives parents the choice to approve a similar adult To help connect their child with other kids through a group in Messenger Kids. These approved adults can only connect kids whose parents have also granted this adult the same approval. This feature will be available starting today in the US, and will gradually roll out to the rest of the world. Teachers, coaches, parents and other leaders can access this feature here.

: This new feature gives parents the choice to approve a similar adult To help connect their child with other kids through a group in Messenger Kids. These approved adults can only connect kids whose parents have also granted this adult the same approval. This feature will be available starting today in the US, and will gradually roll out to the rest of the world. Teachers, coaches, parents and other leaders can access this feature here. Helping Kids Connect With More Friends: Parents in the US, Canada and Latin America can now choose to make their kid’s name and profile photo visible to friends of their kid’s contacts and their parents, kids of the parent’s Facebook friends, and kids of people parents invite to download the Messenger Kids app. This feature will roll out to the rest of the world in the coming weeks.

