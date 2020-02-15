Facebook has rolled out a new update for its Lite app that brings Dark Mode support. It comes as a surprise to everyone as Facebook still hasn’t rolled out dark mode for its app but has decided to roll it out to the lite version of the app.

For those who don’t know, Facebook Lite is stripped down version of Facebook. It sacrifices extra features and UI for smaller download and installs size as well as it can work in areas with a weaker internet connection. For comparison, Facebook Lite is around 2 MB and it takes the same space when installed, while the full-fledged Facebook is around 40 MB and can take up to 500 MB after installation.

The new Dark Mode started rolling out to Facebook Lite users at the end of January and has now made it to almost all the users. Unfortunately, there’s no word on when the feature will roll out to the Facebook app as well as to the Facebook website. We have covered the Dark Mode implementation on the Facebook app in the past but that was buggy and bad. We certainly hope that Facebook will be able to roll out the Dark Mode to its app soon.

Via Android Police