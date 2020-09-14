Facebook has leaked the Oculus Quest 2 before the VR system’s upcoming reveal.

While the company’s Facebook Connect event – previously named Oculus Connect – was set to reveal the upcoming standalone VR headset, Facebook accidentally leaked the device on their Blueprint website.

The Facebook Blueprint website reveals promotional videos, internal specifications and more, although price and release date were sadly not mentioned. Check out one of the leaked promo videos below:

The Oculus Quest 2 is described as a smaller and lighter headset compared to its best-selling predecessor, but its specs have been radically updated. Alongside a faster Snapdragon XR2 CPU, the Quest 2 features a resolution of 2K per eye, 6GB of RAM, 3D audio, new controllers and even hands-free controller support.