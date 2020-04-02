Facebook is making a play at getting a chunk of the massive growth in group video messaging caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

They have launched an updated Messenger app for MacOS and Windows so you can video chat on your computer and stay connected with friends and family all over the world.

They say over the past month, they have seen more than a 100% increase in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger.

Using the app offers a number of advantages including:

Group video calls on a larger screen. Stay in touch with family and friends, join a workout, or host a virtual happy hour.

Easy to connect. You don’t need to know someone’s email or phone number since all your Facebook friends have Messenger.

Multitasking. Your chats are easily accessible, and you can pop in and out of the app while doing other things on your computer.

Notifications. You can receive notifications for new messages, so you can quickly find the chat you’re looking for. But you’re in control — you can choose to mute and snooze notifications.

Chats sync across mobile and desktop. You’ll never miss a call or message no matter what device you’re using.

Everything you love about Messenger on a bigger screen. Including Dark Mode and GIFs.

Messenger Desktop Messenger comes to the big screen. Messenger desktop for MacOS and Windows is here. bit.ly/MessengerDesktop Posted by Messenger on Thursday, April 2, 2020

Download the app today from the Microsoft Store or Mac App Store.