Facebook has joined the growing bandwagon protesting Apple’s 30% App Store tax.

Somewhat less brave than Epic, the company joined the PR battle by adding a banner to its new Paid Online Events feature which Facebook says is designed to help small business recovery.

With the feature page owners can create an online event, set a price, promote the event, collect payment and host the event, all in one place, allowing businesses, creators, educators and media publishers to earn money from online events on Facebook.

Facebook says the events allows businesses stricken by social distancing rules to connect with existing customers and reach new ones, helping them raise cash to survive.

To help struggling companies Facebook says it is not collecting any fees from paid online events for at least the next year. For transactions on the web, and on Android in countries where they have rolled out Facebook Pay, small businesses will keep 100% of the revenue they generate from paid online events.

However for transactions arranged on iOS, Apple has insisted on taking their 30% App Store cut, despite Facebook’s request to give small businesses a break, meaning on the web or Android businesses get 100% of the money, but on iOS they only get 70%.

Facebook has now put public pressure on Apple via a banner on their iPhone and Android app which explains the share the app store owner take on each platform.

While Epic has been the only one to take active action this week, Facebook joins Spotify and Match Group in now registering publicly their opposition to the Apple Tax.

Epic has however taken one for the team and actually taken both Apple and Google to court, asking for an injunction and ultimately relief from app store monopolistic practices. It remains to be seen if they succeed in their rather epic battle.

via Engadget