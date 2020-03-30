Facebook is looking to make it a bit easier to share your current activity with friends and family.

The company is currently internally testing an auto status feature which would make posts about your location, activity and even phone battery level automatically and share that with your contacts, a feature already present as part of Instagram Threads.

Gallery

The auto status feature was discovered by Jane Wong, and was also confirmed as being in testing by Facebook’s Alexandru Voica.

We're always exploring new features to improve your Messenger experience. This feature is still in early development and not externally testing. https://t.co/SAYE9BcFC7 — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) March 30, 2020

Facebook has been having an issue with declining status updates on their feed over the last few years, and we wonder if this automatic engagement feature is not designed to address this in part.

What do our readers think of Auto Status? Let us know below