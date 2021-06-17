Facebook has revealed that in-game ads will start appearing soon in games on the Oculus Quest 2

In an Oculus blog post, Facebook has revealed that they’re “excited” to share the next step in our consumerist nightmare with “a small test of in-headset ads.”

These ads are first set to appear in Blaston from Resolution games, with the change “rolling out over the coming weeks.” This new venture is apparently part of Facebook “exploring new ways for developers to generate revenue – this is a key part of ensuring we’re creating a self-sustaining platform.”

If all the money from these ads are going to developers, and it is entirely their choice whether to integrate them into their game then this isn’t all too horrible, as we’ve seen in-game advertising and product placement in the past such as Monster Energy cans being in Death Stranding.

Rather than just being a standard product placement deal, these ads will be personalised and tailored towards you. Talking to The Verge, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed that these ads will use information from your mandatory linked Facebook profile, as well as “whether you’ve viewed content, installed, activated, or subscribed to a Oculus app.”

With Facebook reportedly keeping a portion of the advertising revenue from these in-game ads, the inclusion is a little more heinous, as Facebook is hardly strapped for cash, to say the least.

You will at least have an option to report and hide the ads in-game, but there appears to be no option, for now, to disable them entirely.