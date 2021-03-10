Facebook expands Instagram Lite to more than 170 countries

Facebook today expanded the availability of Instagram Lite app to more than 170 countries. Instagram Lite app requires only 2mb to download on Android. To keep performance reliable, Instagram team removed much of the ornate, data-rich animation, such as cube transitions and the AR filters people can apply to faces. However, features like GIFs and stickers are still available.

“Our teams build these lightweight versions of our apps for people with low connectivity or limited data plans because our basic premise is to leave no one behind,” adds Tzach Hadar, Director of Product Management at Facebook Tel Aviv, one of the largest strategic engineering hubs for Facebook globally. “We wanted the Instagram experience to remain fast, high-quality and reliable, irrespective of the device, platform and network people are on.”

Source: Facebook