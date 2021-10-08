Mere days after an unprecedented 6 hr outage Facebook is once again running into issues. Users are reporting difficulty loading their Instagram feed, and in a tweet Facebook acknowledged wider issues, saying:

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021

The message is eerily similar to the one which preceded the massive outage earlier in the week.

Downdetector appears to confirm that all of Facebook’s services are once again affected.

On the last occasion, Facebook was affected by a cascading failure prompted by a configuration change, but it would be rather crazy for Facebook to change their routing just before a weekend.

Are any of our readers affected? Let us know below.

via the Verge