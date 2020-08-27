Facebook Horizon social VR world is expanding to more users

At OC6, Facebook first unveiled Facebook Horizon, a new social VR world coming to Oculus Quest and the Rift Platform in 2020. After testing it internally and with an early group of creators for several months, Facebook today announced that they are expanding Horizon to more people who are on the waitlist.

Horizon invites you to explore an ever-expanding universe of virtual experiences designed and built by the entire community. Everything you see in Horizon, including the Plaza and worlds created by our teams at Facebook, has been built with the Horizon creation tools. In Horizon, you can build the things you want to see and places you want to visit.

To focus on launching Facebook Horizon in 2020, Facebook killed Facebook Spaces and Oculus Rooms on October 25 last year.

Source: Facebook