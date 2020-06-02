Facebook makes it easier to hide your old embarrassing posts

Facebook today announced a new feature called Manage Activity that will help you archive or trash old posts easily. Over the years, you would have changed as a person. Your own posts from the past may not accurately reflect your current views. This new feature allows you to archive content you no longer want others to see on Facebook, but that you still want to keep for yourself.

You can also use Manage Activity feature to move posts you no longer want to the trash. If you delete them, the posts will be availale in trash for 30 days before being deleted unless you choose to manually delete or restore them before then. Also, Manage Activity allows you to view and manage your posts in bulk. You can also use filters to sort and find the content you are looking for.

Facebook Manage Activity feature will be available first on mobile, and will be available coming to desktop and Facebook Lite in the future.

You can check out the demo of this new feature here.