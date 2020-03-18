A Facebook glitch marked genuine coronavirus related news as spam

by Anmol

 

If you have posted news about the ongoing health crisis and it was marked as spam by Facebook then you’re not alone. Several users are now reporting that they have shared news regarding the current coronavirus outbreak which was wrongly marked at spam by Facebook and was taken down by the company.

Facebook users turned to Twitter to report the problem and some even went as far as calling it censorship from Facebook.

While people jumped on the conspiracy bandwagon, the company’s VP of Integrity, Guy Rosen assured users that it was just a bug in ” an anti-spam system” and the company issued a patch to fix the problem.

At the time of writing, the issue seems to have been fixed. We don’t exactly know what caused the issue in the first place but Guy Rosen assured it had nothing to do with the moderators who were finally sent home from offices on Tuesday, as part of social distancing efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Via Mashable

