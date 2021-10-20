The Verge reports that Facebook is expected to change its name soon, with the company expected to make the announcement at its Connect conference on the 28th of October or earlier.

The change is expected to highlight the focus of the company on the future of connectivity, the “metaverse” and it may change to something like Horizons.

The change does not however mean Facebook.com is going away, which would alarm many people for whom the internet is those blue portals.

Instead, like when Google created parent company Alphabet, the company may create a new parent brand with subsidiary brands such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and more.

The move would include their ambitions in Virtual and Augmented Reality, with Mark Zuckerberg in July saying “we will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company.”

While Zuckerberg may paint the change as a reflection of their ambitions, it may more accurately be a reflection of the fall in trust in the brand, with the company being increasingly blamed by both the left and right for undermining democracy.