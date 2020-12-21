We wrote earlier on the new limitations of service related to the message on Facebook Messenger and Instagram saying “Some features not available”.

The company has now posted a blog post explaining the limitations and how full service will be restored.

They write:

Starting today, the data privacy and security protections in the 2002 Privacy and Electronic Communications Directive (ePrivacy Directive) will apply to more communications services across the EU. The laws implementing the ePrivacy Directive will apply to messaging and calling services and limit the ways companies can use messaging and calling data.

For Facebook, the issue affects Messenger, Instagram and Facebook, and means Facebook needs to further segregating messaging data from other parts of their infrastructure.

While Facebook works to achieve this, they prioritizing core features, like text messaging and video calling, and are trying to made sure the majority of the other features are also available.

However, some advanced features like polls that require the use of message content to work may be disrupted as they make changes to align with the new privacy rules. Facebook is working to bring back those features as quickly as possible.

Facebook however also notes:

The ePrivacy Directive also prohibits messaging and calling services from using data to prevent, detect and respond to child abuse material and other forms of harm. The European Commission and child safety experts have said that the directive does not provide a legal basis for these tools. The safety of our community is paramount, and we are advocating for changes that will allow us to resume our efforts to identify this type of material. This includes analyzing messagingq metadata to identify patterns of abuse — an approach we believe can help keep our community safe while respecting the privacy of people’s message content. For example, we use metadata to share safety notices, identify potentially harmful accounts and protect children.

This does imply Facebook’s messaging services are currently less safe than before until Facebook finds another way to address monitoring private communication.

Facebook suggests users monitor their Help pages for any changes or issues.