Facebook is returning to its roots with Facebook Campus college-only space

Facebook was originally started as a college-only social network. With the new Facebook Campus, Facebook is returning to its roots to help students make and maintain the relationships, even if they’re away from their college due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook Campus is not a separate app/service like Instagram, instead it is a dedicated section of the Facebook app designed for students, with a Campus profile that’s different from their main Facebook profile. Students can create a Campus profile using their college email and graduation year. After a Campus profile is set up, students can discover Groups and Events unique to their school, and connect with classmates who share similar interests. When students post content on Campus, only people within Campus will see it.

Facebook Campus features:

Campus-only News Feed: Campus is a college email-verified space designed for students to get updates from classmates, groups and events in a college-specific feed. Students can create study groups, plan virtual concerts or ask for advice with college-only Groups and Events.

Campus directory: College is about finding your people, so we created a classmates directory to make it easy to find and meet new people. Like in the early days when Facebook was a college-only network, students can find classmates by class, major, year and more.

New ways to chat: Campus Chats are real-time chat rooms. Students can create chat rooms for their dorm, clubs or any other groups they're part of within Campus.

Facebook Campus is now available for the following colleges in the US:

Benedict College; Brown University; California Institute of Technology; College of William & Mary; Duke University; Florida International University; Georgia Southern University; Georgia State University; Johns Hopkins University; Lane College; Lincoln University (Pennsylvania); Middlebury College; New Jersey Institute of Technology; Northwestern University; Rice University; Sarah Lawrence College; Scripps College; Smith College; Spelman College; Stephen F Austin State University; Tufts University; University at Albany – State University of New York; University of Hartford; University of Louisville; University of Pennsylvania; University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; Vassar College; Virginia Tech; Wellesley College; and Wesleyan University.

Source: Facebook